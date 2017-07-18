× Mother charged after leaving child in running car, police say

CICERO, Ill. – A woman faces charges after police said she left her child in her car, when the car was then stolen.

Tania Madrigal, 30, was charged with child endangerment after she left her one-year-old in the back seat of her car to pick up a pizza Monday, police said.

Madrigal parked her Jeep Grand Cherokee in front of Al’s Italian Restaurant on Cermak Road in Cicero, Ill., and left the car running to go inside.

While she was in the restaurant, police said a suspect saw the car running and drove away with the vehicle. When the suspect noticed there was a baby in the back seat, he drove the car to a nearby alley a few blocks away and abandoned it with the baby inside, police said.

Police said a neighbor saw the vehicle in the alley and called 911 when she saw the child was alone.

The child was not harmed.

Police are still searching for the suspect who they describe as a Hispanic man, 5 foot 7 inches, 140 pounds and was wearing a red shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call Cicero Police at 708-652-2130.