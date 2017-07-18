Midday Fix: Train like a major league baseball player

Stephanie Rountree, fitness coach and community director

Crosstown Fitness

1031 W. Madison Street

Chicago

(312) 550-1063

3600 N. Halsted Street

Chicago

(312) 550-9923

crosstownfitness.com/

The Exercises:

Single Leg Dead Lift:

Unilateral exercises are crucial in baseball training to fix potential muscle imbalances. Baseball players swing the bat from one direction, run around the bases in one direction, and plant the same foot when throwing the ball. The single leg dead lift is an excellent exercise to help develop strength/mobility/power the athlete needs for explosive movement in any situation.

Muscles engaged: erector spinae, hamstrings, gluteus maximus, quadriceps, abdominals, latissimus dorsi, trapezius.

Plyo Push-ups:

Plyo push-ups are a preferred exercise over the bench press for baseball players due to the powerful and explosive movement involving the chest muscles, without the stress of heavy weight. This exercise will develop the proper explosiveness needed for powerful hitting. Try doing 5 sets of 8 reps.

Muscles engaged: deltoids, triceps, and pectoralis major

Medicine Ball Rotational Slam:

In order to execute any skill required by a sport, a strong core is required! You can see the quick, and powerful movements baseball players use during pitching and batting. They rotate explosively through their hips and torso. Medicine ball rotational slams target the body’s ability to rotate, building upper body strength and rotational movement.

Muscles engaged: abs, obliques, low back extensors, hip flexors, and glutes

Line Sprints:

The best way to prepare a baseball player for base running is to mimic that exact setting. Line sprints help athletes master their skills by starting from a dead stop position, and sprint as fast as possible through to the next line. Incorporate these into your workout, and you will develop the powerful speed of a professional baseball player.