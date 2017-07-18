Marine Corp veteran shot and killed during robbery on West Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect that shot and killed a veteran of the Marine Corps during a robbery over the weekend.

60-year-old Robert Sharpe was on his way to dialysis treatment for his diabetes around 5 a.m. Saturday. He was in the 400 block of North Kedzie on the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood when he was approached by another man who showed a gun and demanded money.

Sharpe refused to hand over his wallet.

The gunman shot him in the shoulder and then ran away.

Sharpe succumbed to his wound and died not long later.

His fellow veterans at the West Side Center Hope Manor, where Sharpe lived, say he was a great man who loved his Marine Corps.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 5’10- 6’ with a medium complexion. He was wearing dark clothing and a white half-mask with red on it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.