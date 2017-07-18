Lunchbreak: Lamb t-bone with Greek yogurt, greens and strawberry glaze, prepared by Emily Kraszyk, Blue Door Farm Stand

Emily Kraszyk

Blue Door Farm Stand

2010 N. Halsted

Chicago

www.bluedoorfarmstand.com

Lamb T-Bone with Greek Yogurt, Greens, and Strawberry Glaze

Tender Green Salad

Ingredients:

4 cups washed and dried mesclun greens

4 red radishes, thinly sliced

1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced

1 cup basil leaves, torn

1/4 cup black or red currants

2 oz. olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

salt and pepper

Strawberry Glaze

Ingredients:

1 cup. Sugar

1 pound strawberries, cleaned, stemmed, smashed, at room temp

1 yellow onion, skins removed and charred

1 yellow onions, quartered

1 celery stalk

2 garlic cloves, smashed

2 sprigs thyme

1 sprig rosemary

2 tsp. toasted fennel seed

2 tsp. toasted black peppercorn

1 bay leaves

2 ancho chiles

2 arbol chiles

2 cups chicken stock

Directions:

Caramelize sugar in bottom of a large sauce pot. Carefully add strawberries and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until caramel and strawberries are fully incorporated together. Add all vegetables and aromatics and cook until reduced by half. Add chicken stock, and continue to cook until reduced to sauce consistency – about one hour. Season to taste with salt. Strain – being sure to press liquid out of aromatics – cool and store. Discard the vegetables, chiles, etc. after straining.

Hanging Yogurt

Ingredients:

1 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tsp toasted ground fennel seed

1 tsp toasted ground black peppercorn

aest of 1/2 lemon, finely chopped

2 tsp salt

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in large mixing bowl. Prepare 2 layers of rinsed and wrung dry cheese cloth – place over a smaller mixing bowl. Carefully transfer yogurt mixture to cheese cloth and gather corners to tie together so you are able to suspend over the mixing bowl using a wooden spoon, spatula, or anything long enough to lay across the bowl. Store yogurt (hanging in cheese cloth over the bowl) in refrigerator overnight to allow excess moisture to drain out, discard drained liquid.

Lamb Blackening Spice:

Ingredients:

4 Tbs toasted and ground fennel seed

2 Tbs toasted and ground black peppercorn

2 oven toasted ancho chiles, seeds removed, processed in spice grinder

Directions:

Mix all spices together. Will store in an airtight container for one week.

Lamb

Ingredients:

2 ez., 8oz lamb t-bone

Directions:

Over medium-high flame, heat a cast iron, or any heavy duty saute pan for about 5 minutes, or until very hot. Lightly coat the lamb chop with melted butter or olive oil, and liberally apply blackening spices to entire lamb chop. After your pan is hot, place lamb and allow to sear on each side for three to four minutes. Because of high heat required, it will smoke! That’s normal and should be expected. After searing on each side, remove pan from heat and spoon some of the strawberry glaze over the lamb and allow to reduce slightly in pan from residual heat. Set pan aside to rest while preparing salad

Salad and Serving:

Place greens, shaved radish, fennel, currants, and basil into a large mixing bowl. Lightly dress with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and freshly ground black pepper and you can add some fennel seed if you’d like. Gently toss to coat, taste for seasoning adjustments. Using a Tablespoon, place a large dollop of yogurt onto center of plate. Place salad on top of yogurt. Place lamb on top of salad. Spoon any remaining glaze over the lamb. Season lamb with a course sea salt to finish.