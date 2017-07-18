Illinois flood conditions continue; more rain on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — Flood conditions are expected to remain in areas of northern Illinois through Thursday as residents brace themselves for more rain.

The Fox River is expected to crest Tuesday but will remain at major flood stage through Thursday. However, the long-term forecast shows 2 inches of rain through next week.

David Christensen, director of the McHenry County Emergency Management Agency, tells the Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake that more rain "is just going to prolong our recovery and that's going to make it tougher."

Here is a list of some closures due to the flooding:

Some of the big lingering flooding closures. @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/TuiceInBgQ — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 18, 2017

Floodwaters began to recede over the weekend along the Des Plaines River.

Since last week Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued disaster declarations for four counties due to flooding, including Cook County, which includes Chicago. The disaster proclamation makes a variety of state resources available, including sandbags.