Hot humid weather arrives—heat hits hard downstate

The heat and humidity made their move on the Chicago area Tuesday—temperatures peaked in the upper 80s and lower 90s, 10-degrees higher than Monday and dew-points made an even bigger jump from the 50s to the lower 70s. The very warm humid conditions will be with us into the coming weekend, with periods of showers and thunderstorms likely aggravating flooding problems on the Des Plaines and Fox Rivers, as a frontal boundary fluctuates north-south over our area. On-shore flow may give residents along the lakeshore periodic reprieves.

The heat will hit hard to our south and west. Wednesday through Saturday Excessive Heat warnings and Advisories will be in effect, calling for mid-90s temperatures, extremely uncomfortable dew-points in the mid and upper 70s, and 105 to 110-degree heat indexes over central and southern Illinois and west through Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and parts of Iowa.