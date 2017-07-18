× Heinz unveils ‘Chicago Dog Sauce’ to get around city’s ‘no-ketchup’ rule

CHICAGO — Heinz unveiled a “new” sauce on Monday to get around Chicago’s strict “no ketchup on hotdogs” rule.

On National Hot Dog Day, Heinz unveiled Chicago Dog Sauce which is made with delicious red ripe tomatoes and a special blend of spices and flavorings. Sounds a lot like ketchup, doesn’t it? That’s because it is ketchup.

On #NationalHotDogDay see what happens when we ask Chicago to reconsider its no ketchup rule #whatsonyourdog? https://t.co/4HAyFcq4CH pic.twitter.com/bkbXQUBscr — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) July 18, 2017

The Heinz brand believes that you should never settle on taste and quality. And when it comes to hot dogs, they’re best topped with the great taste of Heinz Ketchup. So, Heinz went to the most anti-ketchup-on-your-hot-dog city in the nation, Chicago, to see if taste would win.

Chicago Dog Sauce is available for a limited time at the suggested retail price of $5 plus shipping & handling at chicagodogsauce.com.