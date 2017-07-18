Foster children get great news from Mickey Mouse in emotional family moment caught on camera

Just when you thought the Magic Kingdom couldn’t get any more magical – along comes the Gilmour family.

12-year-old Janielle and 10-year-old Elijah received a special message from Mickey Mouse himself on a recent trip to Walt Disney World.

As Fox 35 reports, the children arrived to foster parents Courtney and Tom Gilmour three years ago in Pennsylvania.

Shortly before the family left on a trip to Orlando last Spring, the parents were informed on an adoption date.

“I thought, ‘How cool would it be for Mickey to hold up a sign telling the kids,'” Gilmour told Fox 35.

Gilmour posted her idea on Twitter and Disney World responded. A special meet and greet with Mickey was arranged.

The emotional moment was captured on video.

As Fox 35 reports, Gilmour only recently posted the video online. It has been shared thousands of times.

“I shared the video because I want to continue to draw attention to foster care and adoption,” she told Fox 35. “Being a former foster child myself and now a foster/adopt mother, it’s very important we don’t forget there is lots of help needed,” she said.