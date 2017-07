Rev. Doris Green, ambassador for The Black Church & HIV initiative

Janice M Henry, RN, Chicago’s NAACP West Side Health Chair

In Chicago, 50 percent of people living with diagnosed HIV are African American. That’s why NAACP’s The Black Church & HIV is gathering faith leaders across the country, including within Chicago, to preach about HIV as a social justice issue this Sunday, July 23 for Day of Unity.

https://theblackchurchandhiv.org/day-of-unity/