Flood waters finally receding in Fox River Valley

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. -- Those living near the flooded out Fox River Valley believe the worst is over.

The river crested at record levels Tuesday morning causing massive amounts of damage but no evacuations.

People in hard hit Holiday Hills in McHenry County started preparing last Friday and it paid off.

Record flood levels on the Fox River and nearby lakes threated hundreds of homes. In nearby Lake County, close to 7,000 structures have been damaged.

But now with both rivers receding people are taking a breath of relief.

WGN’s Erik Runge has more from McHenry County.