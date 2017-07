× DuSable Museum to get $582,440 outdoor event venue

CHICAGO — The DuSable Museum of African American History will soon have its own outdoor event space.

The Chicago Park District plans to complete work on the $582,440 project, along the eastern edge of the roundhouse building, by September.

The museum, located at 740 E 56th Place, hopes to show it off, in time for the Chicago Architecture Biennial.