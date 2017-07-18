Brian Hedger talks Blackhawks offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Stan Bowman wasn't kidding when he said that changes were coming for the Blackhawks after a quick playoff exit.

Gone are Artemi Panarin, Niklas Hjalmarrson, Scott Darling and a few others while the team welcomed back familiar faces in Patrick Sharp and Brandon Saad.

Like usual, expect at least a few of the players at this week's prospect camp to make a contribution at some point this season. Oh, and the team's convention is this weekend downtown.

That gave Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman a lot to talk about with Brian Hedger on Tuesday's Sports Feed. The NHL.com writer discussed how all these moves will influence the team next season and what other moves could be ahead.

