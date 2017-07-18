× Bears WR Victor Cruz and Bulls guard Dwayne Wade make Sports Illustrated’s “Fashionable 50” list

CHICAGO – Time will tell what the rest of 2017 has in store for two athletes in the Windy City, but at least they know they won’t be going out of style.

Bears receiver Victor Cruz along with Bulls guard Dwyane Wade were honored by Sports Illustrated for the way the dress as they were named to the Top 20 of the magazine’s annual “Fashionable 50” list released this week.

It was selected by a panel of Sports Illustrated reporters, editors along with models and fashion designers, judging athletes on not just clothes but “how they wear it, where they wear it and why they wear it.”

Cruz, who joined the Bears this offseason, finished second overall in the voting behind Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook. In the 2016 voting, Cruz was actually voted ahead of Westbrook for the top spot.

Meanwhile Wade finished seventh on the list and remains one of sports biggest fashion icons. Here in Chicago, he continues to host the fashion show “A Night on the RunWade” for the Wade’s World charity.