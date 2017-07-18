Amber Alert issued for 3 Indiana boys

Authorities in Indiana have issued an Amber Alert for three children from Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police say 2-year-old Lyle Daniel, 3-year-old Evan Danie and 7-year-old Bryce Young were last seen around 3 p.m. in Indianapolis. Police believe the children were likely abducted by their mother, Mekielle Yaneek Pullins.

Lyle is a black male, 2’7, 28 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. It is unknown what he is wearing.

Evan is a black male, 3‘5, 35 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing.

Bryce is a black male, 4’3, 55 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing

Pullins is a 22-year-old black female, 5’8, 143 pound with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

The suspect vehicle is unknown at this time.

The children are believed to be in danger.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-888-582-6237 or 911.