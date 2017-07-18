Air Quality Alert in effect from midnight tonight until midnight Wednesday night for much of the Chicago area
…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT…
…Gray-shaded area on highlighted map depicts Alert area…
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an
air pollution action day will be declared for the greater Chicago
Metropolitan Area and is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight
CDT Wednesday night.
An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are
such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to
be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the
air quality index.
Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.