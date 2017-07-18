6-year-old raises $2,000 to help horses injured in Plainfield fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMONT, Ill. -- It has been nearly two weeks since 18 horses died when a fire ripped through a stable in Plainfield, Ill.

For the 11 horses that survived, it has been a painful recovery process and an expensive one for their owners. But one six-year-old girl set out to help.

A rural horse vet in Lemont, Ill., is where most of the surviving horses have been treated for their severe burns. And it was the one place where six-year-old Zoe Feinberg wanted her hard earned money to go.

"I was super touched that such a little girl would come up with such an amazing idea and it truly was on her own,” a veterinarian said.

Inside an envelope was $2,000 cash, all raised by Zoe, who was brought to tears when she heard the news of the stable fire.

“She was absolutely devastated,” Mindi Feinberg, Zoe’s mom, said

Especially after meeting one of the horses suffering from burns left by the fire.

"He was really bad. I don't want to talk about it. I was going to cry. I couldn't get it out,” Zoe said.

But what could a six-year-old do to help?

"She said maybe we could sell something, make it, sell it and give the money to the horses,” Zoe’s mom said.

And that's when Zoe and her mom went to work.

They made buckets of stress balls and posted their fundraising project online. Premier Equine Veterinary Service told Zoe they’d match her dollar for dollar.

“I didn't expect it to be as much, which is great though,” Dr. Allison Powers, from Premiere Equine Veterinary Service, said.

Within a week, Zoe's project climb from just $100 to $2,000, leaving the six-year-old beyond tickled.

She believes one of the surviving horses let her know it was all going to be okay.

"I asked him questions and he answered, 'Yes,'" Zoe said.

Zoe’s mom said the family still drives by the burnt stable several times a week, but now it's not as devastating knowing that Zoe's fundraising along with other donations will completely cover all the surviving horses medical costs.

“It is very humbling to watch her and see her grow not only as a little girl but in her heart. That feels amazing as a parent,” Zoe's mom said.