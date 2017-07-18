2 sea lion pups make debut at Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Guests visiting Brookfield Zoo can now see two California sea lion pips at the zoo’s Pinniped Point.

The pups are both one month old and until recently have been behind the scenes learning how to swim and bonding with their moms, Arie and Josephine, the Brookfield Zoo said.

One pup is a boy and the other is a girl. Josephine gave birth to the girl on June 4 and Arie gave birth to the boy on June 11, the zoo said.

The zoo said the sea lion pups will spend the majority of their time outdoors but will still have access to their indoor area.

The pups now weigh between 25 and 35 pounds.