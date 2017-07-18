× 2 men shot and killed in Woodlawn ID’d

CHICAGO — Two men who were fatally shot in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood have been identified, police said.

Jermaine Robinson, 26, and Stanley Mack, 31, were both shot in the 6300 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 2:50 p.m. on Monday. Their deaths were ruled homicides, police said.

Officers responded to a call of people shot and when they arrived, they found an adult male in front of a resident with a gunshot wound to the head. Another man was in the rear gangway with gunshot wounds in the back and arm, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.