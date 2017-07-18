13-year-old missing from West Humboldt Park may be suicidal, police say

CHICAGO — A girl missing from the West Humboldt Park neighborhood suffers from depression and has expressed suicidal thoughts, police said.

Gisell Fierros, 13, was last seen Monday on the 4500 block of West Thomas, according to Chicago police. Police said she frequents the area of Division Street to North Avenue and Pulaski Road to Hamlin Avenue.

Police describe her as a white Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Police said she has scars on her wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit 312-744-8266.

