Dear Tom,

Why do our local rivers keep rising days after the heavy rains that caused the rises have stopped?

Jim Kobs,

Inverness

Dear Jim,

It’s due to the geography of the area. The terrain of greater metropolitan Chicago (northeast Illinois, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana) is relatively flat. Unlike mountainous areas in which water flows quickly on the sharply sloping surfaces, it takes a few days for water to empty into local rivers and streams and then to move relatively slowly through the channels. Also, most of the city area occupies the lowest land in the immediate region: water in rivers tends to flow toward, rather than away from, the city area. In general, rivers converge on Chicagoland from the north and, in southern portions of the metropolitan area, from the east. The result of these factors is that flooding increases for a few days after causative rains have ended.