× Woman charged with setting Harvey home on fire

HARVEY, Ill. – A woman is facing charges after police said she set a fire at a Harvey, Ill., home.

Chadra Gray, 37, was charged with residential arson for deliberately setting fire to a home in the 14600 block of South Halsted on July 14, police said.

Gray is also being investigated for a second fire in the nearby 14500 block of Union Street.

She is due in bond court on Monday.