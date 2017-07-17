Start Your Week Off with a Laugh! Hoover’s Brother Tells a Joke!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Humor runs in the Hoover family.

My whole family loves a good joke and they tell them well, too.

As a kid, I remember trying to draw like my brother. I tried to do impressions like my brother. I tried to do everything that he did.

Not much has changed since those days. I find myself still looking up to him.

I think he picked up drawing and voices from my Dad. I'm not sure where he got it.

We're just glad he has it.

And he's passed it along to all of us. A strong sense of fun and finding laughter is a true Hoover trait that we all cherish daily.

Thanks for watching and I hope you got a giggle out of our jokes.