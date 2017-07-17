× Snapchat messages lead to fatal Indiana shooting, police say

LOWELL, Ind. – Taunting phone messages on Snapchat led to a fatal shooting Saturday in Indiana, police said.

Charles E. Bayne Jr., 21, of Lowell, Ind., was charged with murder for fatally shooting 27-year-old Cody Klotz, the Northwest Indiana Times reports.

Police were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday to the 17000 block of Mount Street after reports that a man was killed, the paper reports.

Klotz was found dead from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Bayne’s girlfriend said she and Klotz were engaged, but canceled the engagement in May, the Northwest Indiana Times reports.

The woman said she began dating Bayne, but Klotz kept sending the couple harassing phone messages, the paper said.

The girlfriend said Bayne received a message on Saturday from Klotz on Snapchat, the Northwest Indiana Times said. She said the two exchanged words before Klotz sent a message saying he was headed to Bayne’s house to fight.

Bayne and Klotz were outside Bayne’s home when Klotz grabbed his legs and Bayne responded by shooting Klotz, the woman said.

Bayne is being held without bond.