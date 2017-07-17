R. Kelly accused of holding young women against their will in ‘cult’; journalist speaks to WGN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A new column on BuzzFeed says that R. Kelly is running an abusive "cult."

Former Sun-Times Music Critic and Chicago-based journalistJim DeRogatis reports that three people who were close to R. Kelly say six women live in properties rented by R. Kelly in Chicago and the suburbs of Atlanta.

DeRogatis reports that R. Kelly controls every part of the women's lives. If the women break his rules, they are punished physically and verbally.

"He tells them when to eat, when to sleep, how to dress, how to pleasure him in encounters that he records, takes their cell phones, cuts off contact with their friends and family. It's a disturbing story," he told WGN in a phone interview Monday.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

WGN has reached out to R. Kelly's media contact, and we are waiting to hear back from him.