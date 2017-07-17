R. Kelly accused of holding young women against their will in ‘cult’; journalist speaks to WGN

CHICAGO -- A new column on BuzzFeed says that R. Kelly is running an abusive "cult."
Former Sun-Times Music Critic and Chicago-based journalistJim DeRogatis reports that three people who were close to R. Kelly say six women live in properties rented by R. Kelly in Chicago and the suburbs of Atlanta.
DeRogatis reports that R. Kelly controls every part of the women's lives. If the women break his rules, they are punished physically and verbally.
"He tells them when to eat, when to sleep, how to dress, how to pleasure him in encounters that he records, takes their cell phones, cuts off contact with their friends and family. It's a disturbing story," he told WGN in a phone interview Monday.
WGN has reached out to R. Kelly's media contact, and we are waiting to hear back from him.
Linda Mensch, a civil lawyer in Chicago who represents the Kelly, responded to DeRogatis via email regarding the accusations outlined in this story:
"We can only wonder why folks would persist in defaming a great artist who loves his fans, works 24/7, and takes care of all of the people in his life...He works hard to become the best person and artist he can be. It is interesting that stories and tales debunked many years ago turn up when his goal is to stop the violence; put down the guns; and embrace peace and love. I suppose that is the price of fame. Like all of us, Mr. Kelly deserves a personal life. Please respect that."