× Questions remain after female inmate dies in Indiana jail

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Indiana after an inmate was found dead inside her cell over the weekend.

Andrea Roberts was found unresponsive just after 10 p.m. Saturday at the LaPorte County Jail.

A jail supervisor began CPR. 30 minutes later, Roberts was pronounced dead two blocks away at LaPorte Hospital.

Roberts had been in jail since June 2nd on outstanding warrants.

Those who knew the 35-year-mother say they can’t believe she’s gone.

“I would just like to know the cause of her death. It was sudden,” says acquaintance Ashley Harrison. “She was really depressed. She was crying a lot. I know she had an infection in her arm.”

Harrison says Roberts was unable to to afford bond.

“She was a really kind person,” Harrison says. “She was always uplifting when she wasn’t crying.”

For now, a cause of death has not been released. The LaPorte County Sheriff did not want to appear on camera because this is an ongoing investigation. He tells WGN News an autopsy should be completed in a week