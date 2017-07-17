Democratic strategist Marj Halperin and Republican strategist Chris Robling join WGN Morning News to discuss the vote on the newest Health Care Bill that has been postponed due to Senator John McCain's health.
Political duo discusses the delayed Health Care vote
