Man shot and killed outside suburban movie theater

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — A shooting at a movie theater the southern suburbs left a man dead and lead to a high-speed police chase Monday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happed at the movie theater in Country Club Hills in the 4200 block of W. 167th St around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the 32-year-old man, who was paralyzed, was getting out of his car in the parking lot with his girlfriend and a child. The man had just sat in his wheelchair when an unknown suspect came up between cars and fired a gun.

The victim was struck in the chest and the leg, according to police.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and administered CPR. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police chased the suspect who got into a car with three other subjects. Officers lost the car in Harvey, Illinois.

The investigation continues.