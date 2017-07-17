× Major flooding continues on segments of the Des Plaines and Fox Rivers

Major flooding continues on segments of the Des Plaines and Fox Rivers. The Rivers will continue to rise briefly at Gurnee and Montgomery, but slowly fall at other locations. Additional rains later this week could prolong flooding, but current forecasts have the Des Plaines River falling below flood by next weekend. Rivers in flood are depicted in green on the highlighted map. Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Mon Jul 17 2017 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecasts North Branch Chicago River Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 4.69 07 AM Mon -0.69 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 10.61 06 AM Mon -0.66 Major Gurnee 7.0 11.63 06 AM Mon -0.41 Major Lincolnshire 12.5 15.96 07 AM Mon 0.04 Major Des Plaines 15.0 18.91 07 AM Mon -0.21 Moderate River Forest 16.0 14.97 07 AM Mon -0.28 Riverside 7.0 7.13 07 AM Mon -0.33 Minor Fox River Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 12.30 06 AM Mon 0.25 Major Montgomery 13.0 13.66 07 AM Mon 0.03 Minor Dayton 12.0 10.41 07 AM Mon 0.02 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 15.05 07 AM Mon -0.11 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 7.66 07 AM Mon -0.12 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 7.14 07 AM Mon -0.12 Shorewood 6.5 2.44 07 AM Mon -0.15 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 4.27 06 AM Mon -0.18 Foresman 18.0 6.33 07 AM Mon -0.41 Chebanse 16.0 4.10 07 AM Mon -0.18 Iroquois 18.0 7.21 07 AM Mon -0.64 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 4.13 07 AM Mon -0.11 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.21 07 AM Mon -0.54 Kouts 11.0 6.90 07 AM Mon -0.43 Shelby 9.0 7.55 07 AM Mon -0.06 Momence 5.0 2.56 07 AM Mon -0.04 Wilmington 6.5 1.93 07 AM Mon -0.05 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 2.77 06 AM Mon -0.06 Hart Ditch Dyer 12.0 2.07 07 AM Mon -0.03 Little Calumet River Munster 12.0 5.31 07 AM Mon -0.03 South Holland 16.5 5.17 06 AM Mon -0.15 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 2.04 07 AM Mon -0.22 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 3.27 07 AM Mon -0.30 Leonore 16.0 4.03 07 AM Mon -0.13 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 7.15 07 AM Mon -0.03 Ottawa 463.0 460.10 06 AM Mon 0.04 La Salle 20.0 15.98 07 AM Mon 0.18 S Branch Kishwaukee River De Kalb 10.0 3.05 07 AM Mon -0.08 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 5.19 07 AM Mon -1.07 Perryville 12.0 8.74 06 AM Mon -0.93 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 9.69 07 AM Mon 0.36 Rock River Rockton 10.0 7.15 06 AM Mon 0.08 Latham Park 10.0 7.72 07 AM Mon 0.13 Rockford 9.0 3.52 07 AM Mon 0.03 Byron 13.0 10.27 07 AM Mon 0.12 Dixon 16.0 12.21 06 AM Mon 0.32