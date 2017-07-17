Major flooding continues on segments of the Des Plaines and Fox
Rivers. The Rivers will continue to rise briefly at Gurnee and
Montgomery, but slowly fall at other locations. Additional rains
later this week could prolong flooding, but current forecasts
have the Des Plaines River falling below flood by next weekend.
Rivers in flood are depicted in green on the highlighted map.
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Jul 17 2017
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecasts
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 4.69 07 AM Mon -0.69
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 10.61 06 AM Mon -0.66 Major
Gurnee 7.0 11.63 06 AM Mon -0.41 Major
Lincolnshire 12.5 15.96 07 AM Mon 0.04 Major
Des Plaines 15.0 18.91 07 AM Mon -0.21 Moderate
River Forest 16.0 14.97 07 AM Mon -0.28
Riverside 7.0 7.13 07 AM Mon -0.33 Minor
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 12.30 06 AM Mon 0.25 Major
Montgomery 13.0 13.66 07 AM Mon 0.03 Minor
Dayton 12.0 10.41 07 AM Mon 0.02
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.05 07 AM Mon -0.11
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 7.66 07 AM Mon -0.12
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.14 07 AM Mon -0.12
Shorewood 6.5 2.44 07 AM Mon -0.15
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 4.27 06 AM Mon -0.18
Foresman 18.0 6.33 07 AM Mon -0.41
Chebanse 16.0 4.10 07 AM Mon -0.18
Iroquois 18.0 7.21 07 AM Mon -0.64
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 4.13 07 AM Mon -0.11
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.21 07 AM Mon -0.54
Kouts 11.0 6.90 07 AM Mon -0.43
Shelby 9.0 7.55 07 AM Mon -0.06
Momence 5.0 2.56 07 AM Mon -0.04
Wilmington 6.5 1.93 07 AM Mon -0.05
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 2.77 06 AM Mon -0.06
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.07 07 AM Mon -0.03
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 5.31 07 AM Mon -0.03
South Holland 16.5 5.17 06 AM Mon -0.15
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 2.04 07 AM Mon -0.22
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 3.27 07 AM Mon -0.30
Leonore 16.0 4.03 07 AM Mon -0.13
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 7.15 07 AM Mon -0.03
Ottawa 463.0 460.10 06 AM Mon 0.04
La Salle 20.0 15.98 07 AM Mon 0.18
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 3.05 07 AM Mon -0.08
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 5.19 07 AM Mon -1.07
Perryville 12.0 8.74 06 AM Mon -0.93
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 9.69 07 AM Mon 0.36
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.15 06 AM Mon 0.08
Latham Park 10.0 7.72 07 AM Mon 0.13
Rockford 9.0 3.52 07 AM Mon 0.03
Byron 13.0 10.27 07 AM Mon 0.12
Dixon 16.0 12.21 06 AM Mon 0.32