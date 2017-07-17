Major flooding continues on segments of the Des Plaines and Fox Rivers

Major flooding continues on segments of the Des Plaines and Fox
Rivers. The Rivers will continue to rise briefly at Gurnee and
Montgomery, but slowly fall at other locations. Additional rains
later this week could prolong flooding, but current forecasts
have the Des Plaines River falling below flood by next weekend. 

Rivers in flood are depicted in green on the highlighted map.

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Jul 17 2017

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecasts

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       4.69  07 AM Mon  -0.69

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0      10.61  06 AM Mon  -0.66  Major
Gurnee               7.0      11.63  06 AM Mon  -0.41  Major
Lincolnshire        12.5      15.96  07 AM Mon   0.04  Major
Des Plaines         15.0      18.91  07 AM Mon  -0.21  Moderate
River Forest        16.0      14.97  07 AM Mon  -0.28
Riverside            7.0       7.13  07 AM Mon  -0.33  Minor

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5      12.30  06 AM Mon   0.25  Major
Montgomery          13.0      13.66  07 AM Mon   0.03  Minor
Dayton              12.0      10.41  07 AM Mon   0.02

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      15.05  07 AM Mon  -0.11

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       7.66  07 AM Mon  -0.12

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       7.14  07 AM Mon  -0.12
Shorewood            6.5       2.44  07 AM Mon  -0.15

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0       4.27  06 AM Mon  -0.18
Foresman            18.0       6.33  07 AM Mon  -0.41
Chebanse            16.0       4.10  07 AM Mon  -0.18
Iroquois            18.0       7.21  07 AM Mon  -0.64

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0       4.13  07 AM Mon  -0.11

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       6.21  07 AM Mon  -0.54
Kouts               11.0       6.90  07 AM Mon  -0.43
Shelby               9.0       7.55  07 AM Mon  -0.06
Momence              5.0       2.56  07 AM Mon  -0.04
Wilmington           6.5       1.93  07 AM Mon  -0.05

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       2.77  06 AM Mon  -0.06

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       2.07  07 AM Mon  -0.03

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       5.31  07 AM Mon  -0.03
South Holland       16.5       5.17  06 AM Mon  -0.15

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       2.04  07 AM Mon  -0.22

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       3.27  07 AM Mon  -0.30
Leonore             16.0       4.03  07 AM Mon  -0.13

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0       7.15  07 AM Mon  -0.03
Ottawa             463.0     460.10  06 AM Mon   0.04
La Salle            20.0      15.98  07 AM Mon   0.18

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       3.05  07 AM Mon  -0.08

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       5.19  07 AM Mon  -1.07
Perryville          12.0       8.74  06 AM Mon  -0.93

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0       9.69  07 AM Mon   0.36

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       7.15  06 AM Mon   0.08
Latham Park         10.0       7.72  07 AM Mon   0.13
Rockford             9.0       3.52  07 AM Mon   0.03
Byron               13.0      10.27  07 AM Mon   0.12
Dixon               16.0      12.21  06 AM Mon   0.32