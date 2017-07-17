Lunchbreak: Big Timmy challenge burger and Irish nachos, prepared by Timothy O’Toole’s Pub chef Corey Grupe

Corey Grupe, Executive Chef

Timothy O’Toole’s Pub

www.timothyotooles.com

Celebrating 25 Years in Streeterville

622 N. Fairbanks Court

Chicago

(312) 642-0700

Big Timmy Challenge

Ingredients:

2 8 oz certified angus beef burters

2 oz swiss cheese

2 oz jack cheese

2 oz mozzarella cheese

2 oz cheddar cheese

1 oz BBQ sauce

1 oz fried onions (make your own or buy at store)

2 oz sliced tomato

1 oz dill pickle

few pieces of lettuce

6 slices bacon

1 brioche bun

Directions:

Cook the burgers to the desired temperature, melt the cheese on top and begin assembly. Starting at the bottom of the bun add both burger patties, the barbeque sauce, then pickles, both onions, tomato, lettuce and bacon. Use a steak knife to hold together.

Irish Nachos

Ingredients:

1 pound of fries

1/2 pound of mixed and shredded cheese (we use jack, cheddar and mozzarella)

2 oz bacon bits

1 oz scallions

Directions:

Pre-heat the oven to 350. Cook the fries until golden and crisp, add the mixed cheeses and the bacon bits, return to oven until cheese had melted. Top with the scallions