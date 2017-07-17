× Joe Biden memoir coming out Nov. 14

NEW YORK — Joe Biden’s memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and it will be called “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.”

Biden’s book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win.

Flatiron Books, which acquired the book in April, announced Monday that the former vice president will promote the book as part of his “American Promise Tour.” Two days before the book is released, an interview with Oprah Winfrey will air on Winfrey’s OWN network.

His tour opens Nov. 13 with an appearance at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

The former vice president will be making a stop in Chicago during his tour. He will be at the Chicago Theater on Monday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the tour go on sale July 28 at ticketmaster.com. For more information visit joebidenbook.com.