Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALSIP, Ill. -- A fiery multiple vehicle crash involving a semi has been confirmed a fatality.

Crash on NB I-294 @ 115th, where 3 right lanes are down, is now confirmed as a fatal. pic.twitter.com/vzFp9Y7CwK — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) July 17, 2017

The accident happened around 5 a.m. Monday on the northbound Tr-State Tollway near 111th in Alsip.

One person has been confirmed dead.

Major back-ups and delays have been reported in the area -- travel times on NB I-294, from I-80 to I-55, are over an hour currently.

I-294 is a mess this morning! Fatal crash NB approaching 115th; Another crash near O'Hare Oasis. Insane travel times: pic.twitter.com/Oo0tF0XFY6 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 17, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.