Ed Sheeran posts on-set photo after ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo

Ed Sheeran is basking in the aftermath of his “Game of Thrones” cameo.

Sheeran appeared as a Lannister soldier leading a group in song in the season premiere of the hit HBO fantasy drama, which debuted on the premium cable channel Sunday night.

The 26-year-old British singer posted a shot of himself on screen on Instagram Sunday with the caption, “Throwback to the time I was a Lannister.”

He also posted a picture of himself on set alongside Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark.

Producer David Benioff said in March that they had been trying to get Sheeran a spot on the show for years to surprise Williams, who’s a Sheeran superfan.

