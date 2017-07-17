× Cubs pitcher Brian Duensing becomes latest athlete to get creative with a gender reveal

CHICAGO – Back in they day, it used to be a surprise that would wait until a child was born.

Now the biggest surprise for many is finding out how a family will tell their loved ones or each other whether they are having a boy or a girl.

A number of people have found creative ways to do so recently, including athletes. On Monday, Cubs pitcher Brian Duensing was the latest show his creativity when revealing the gender of his latest child.

The kids are excited for their new brother! Due November 18th. pic.twitter.com/71SniapgoS — Brian Duensing (@BrianDuensing52) July 17, 2017

With his wife Lisa and children by his side, Duensing popped a ballon to reveal that the couple will be having a boy on November 18th.

This is apart of what has been a good year for the reliever, whose enjoyed success in his first year with Cubs. Signed in the offseason after one year with Orioles, Duensing has a 2.70 ERA with three holds along with 48 strikeouts compared to just ten walks.