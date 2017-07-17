× Cubs Game Notes For Monday @ Atlanta

* The Braves completed the sweep of the Diamondbacks on Sunday to improve to 10-4 over their last 14 home games. It marks the first time Atlanta has won 10 of 14 at home in the same season since August 16 – September 14, 2013.* The Cubs punched out eight runs on 15 hits to finish off the sweep at the Orioles on Sunday. Chicago has now collected 10 or more hits in four straight games for the first time since a run of five games from September 7-11, 2015.

* Brandon Phillips went 3-for-3 with three doubles, two RBI, and a run scored in Sunday’s win over Arizona. It was Phillips’ first career game with three doubles as well as the first by a Braves second baseman since Kelly Johnson at Arizona on May 31, 2009.

* Willson Contreras earned his first career four-hit game after going 4-for-5 with a double and a run scored in the win on Sunday. Contreras is the first Cubs catcher with four hits in a game since Kyle Schwarber on July 21, 2015.

* Julio Teheran allowed just four hits over seven shutout innings in a win at the Nationals on July 8. It was the seventh time since the start of last season Teheran threw at least 7.0 innings with no runs allowed, tied for third most in MLB.

* Jon Lester is coming off the shortest outing of his career, managing just two outs as the Pirates picked up 10 runs on six hits on July 9. Lester became only the fourth starter since 1913 but the second this season to give up 10+ runs in less than an inning, joining Jeremy Guthrie of the Nationals on April 8.