CICERO, Ill. –A child was found inside a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to police.

Thieves took a green, 2001 Jeep Cherokee with an Indiana license plate.

Police found the SUV in an alley in Cicero, Ill.

The one-year-old child was still in the backseat.

Police have not said if they caught the car thief.