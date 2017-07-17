× After 17 seasons in the NHL, Blackhawks defenseman Brian Campbell announces his retirement

CHICAGO – He’s no longer going to be on the ice at the United Center, but he won’t be far away.

On Monday morning, Blackhawks defenseman Brian Campbell announced his retirement after 17 seasons in the NHL and will join the team’s business operations department.

This comes after Campbell returned to the Blackhawks for the 2016-2017 season after five years with the Florida Panthers.

“We are excited that Brian will continue to be a part of the organization,” said Blackhawks President & CEO John McDonough in a statement released by the team on Monday. “After a brilliant career on the ice, Brian will remain an important part of our franchise.”

According to the team, Campbell will be helping with the team’s marketing, youth hockey initiatives and community relations.

“I’m excited to transition into the next step in both my professional career and life,” said Campbell in a statement released by the team. “I’m grateful to the countless number of teammates, coaches, team staff and fans that I have crossed paths with throughout my playing career in Chicago, Buffalo, Florida and San Jose. The Blackhawks organization has allowed me to take on this challenge and I’m thankful for this new opportunity.”

This move brings an end to Campbell’s 17-year career with the Blackhawks that included a Stanley Cup win with the team in the 2009-2010 season. He spent four seasons in Chicago, initially joining the team for the 2008-2009 season through 2010-2011 before signing with the Florida Panthers. Campbell stayed there for five seasons before re-signing with the Blackhawks in 2016, where he had five goals and 12 assists in 80 games.

Prior to his time in Chicago and Florida, Campbell spent parts of eight seasons in Buffalo and a half season with the San Jose Sharks.