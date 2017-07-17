4 Illinois counties declared disaster areas after widespread flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four Illinois counties have been declared disaster areas as severe flooding continues in Lake, McHenry, Kane and Cook counties.

The Fox River is expected to crest tonight. It will be two feet above flood level at the Algonquin Dam.

Residents continue to work to save their homes.

In Holiday Hills, volunteers work around the clock to sandbag.

In Port Barrington, where the Fox River meets the road, sandbags are useless and locals are relying on pumps.

It’s a similar tale all along the Chain of Lakes and the Des Plaines Rivers.

Residents move what they can to higher ground and hope that the rain holds off later this week. Unfortunately, rain is in the forecast