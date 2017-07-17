× 2 fatally shot in Woodlawn, police say

CHICAGO — Two people were fatally shot in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood, police said.

Two men were shot in the 6300 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 2:50 p.m.

Officers responded to a call of people shot and when they arrived, they found an adult male in front of a resident with a gunshot wound to the head. Another man was in the rear gangway with gunshot wounds in the back and arm, police said.

No one is in custody.

Ten people were killed in Chicago since Friday, one of them being a 10-year-old boy.