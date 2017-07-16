Sunday Brunch: Chicken liver toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The executive chef from Atwood shared his recipe for Chicken Liver Toast.

RECIPE

1# Chicken Livers

2 cups buttermilk

1/2 cup peeled white pearl onions cut in half

4 slices of crusty bread

2 sprigs fresh dill

Sea Salt

Pepper

Vegetable oil

The day before you wish to serve, rinse the chicken livers under cold water and remove any connective tissue. Once cleaned, place in a small container, cover with buttermilk and let sit in the fridge over night. The next day, strain off buttermilk, rinse and pat dry. In a hot pan, add just enough oil to coat the bottom and let it get very hot. Add the pearl onions cut side down and cook undisturbed until charred on the one side. Remove them from the pan. Carefully add the chicken livers and sear hard on both sides. Remove the livers from the pan and set on a paper towel to absorb and excess liquid. Wipe the pan of any residue and again coat the bottom of the pan lightly with oil and heat. Toast the bread in the pan on both sides. Once the bread is toasted, place on a plate, top with the livers and pieces of onion. Garnish with dill and sprinkle with sea salt. Serve.