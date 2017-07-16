× Recent Lincoln Park High School student accused in robberies

A Lincoln Park High School graduate is facing charges for allegedly taking part in several robberies in Lakeview.

He’s 18 year-old Bryce McGill.

Prosecutors say McGill and another person approached their targets on the street, and McGill would then punch them in the face. The pair then allegedly grabbed belongings, including iPhones and wallets.

Prosecutors say McGill is connected to at least five robberies, at least three of which allegedly happened on July 6th.