Mount Sinai Hospital closes ER after man is shot outside

CHICAGO--A fight broke out inside the Mount Sinai Hospital emergency room, and eded with a man getting shot.

The emergency room had to close its doors to new patients while police dealt with the early morning shooting. According to Chicago Police, the 31-year-old victim got into a fight just after 3:30 a.m. The victim was then dragged outside, where he was shot in the groin. He's current in serious condition.

Police do not have anyone in custody. There's no word yet on what led up to the altercation.