Massive pipe falls on van, only minor injuries in incident

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A truck accident sent a large piece of scrap metal crashing down onto a van in Florida.

Amazingly, the van’s driver suffered only minor injuries.

The truck driver lost control, plowed into a guardrail, and then overturned. A 7,000 pound piece of metal pipe fell from the highway overpass, and landed on the van.

The driver of the van, 36-year-old Jesus Armando Escobar, a father of three, went to a hospital with minor injuries.

The truck driver, 33-year-old Antonio Santiago Wharton, also sustained minor injuries.

He was ticketed for careless driving.