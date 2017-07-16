Governor Rauner to tour flood damage Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALGONQUIN, Il--Governor Bruce Rauner will be in Algonquin today, surveying the flood damage there. His visit comes a day after federal and state legislators toured the flood damage in Lake County, pledging to help those whose homes have been damaged.

In Gurnee, the Fox River has reached a record 12 feet, but the water levels are expected to start dropping today. According to the Lake County Sun, the Des Plaines River is also expected to drop this week and fall below flood stage by Thursday.

In Wisconsin, Governor Scott Walker declared a state of emergency in Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties. He also activated the Wisconsin National Guard to help flood victims.