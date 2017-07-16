× Fired FBI Director James Comey is writing a book

NEW YORK — Former FBI Director James Comey is writing a book about his career in public service, including his months working under the Trump administration.

The New York Times reports, Comey met with editors and publishers in New York last week.

Comey is being represented by a literary agency that says all the major publishing houses are interested in the book, which is expected to go to auction this week.

Comey is expected to write about his abrupt firing in May. Also the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while Secretary of State, and his inquiry into Russia’s meddling in the U.S. election.