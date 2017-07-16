× Cruz homers in 10th, sends Mariners over White Sox 7-6

CHICAGO — Nelson Cruz homered on a 3-0 pitch to lead off the 10th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 7-6 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Danny Valencia and Kyle Seager also homered for the Mariners, who are one game below .500 and trying to stay in the AL wild-card race. Seattle overcame an early 5-0 deficit and won its fourth in a row.

Avisail Garcia hit two homers for the White Sox, who lost their fourth straight.

Cruz connected off Chris Beck (1-1) for his 19th home run of the season. On Saturday night, he hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning.

Edwin Diaz struck out Jose Abreu, Todd Frazier and Garcia — all swinging — for his 16th save in 19 chances. Nick Vincent (3-1) earned the win.

The White Sox gave starter Derek Holland an early 5-0 lead on the homers by Garcia and a two-run shot by Omar Narvaez.

But Holland allowed a solo home run to Seager in the fourth and then got in trouble in the fifth.

Holland wasn’t helped by his defense, as shortstop Tim Anderson threw away a potential double-play ball for his 21st error of the season, tops in the majors by seven. Two batters later, Valencia hit a three-run drive to make it 5-all.

Holland threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs and striking out three. He is 1-5 with a 9.82 ERA, with 13 home runs and 40 earned runs allowed in 36 2/3 innings since June 1.

Anthony Swarzak relieved Holland with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth inning and allowed Guillermo Heredia to score on a wild pitch for a 6-5 lead before striking out Jean Segura.

The White Sox tied it at 6 on Abreu’s RBI double in the seventh.

Seattle rookie Andrew Moore lasted three innings, allowing three home runs, five runs and six hits. It was the fourth start of his career and the first time he did not get through the sixth inning.