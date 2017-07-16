× CPD shooting wounds man in Belmont Central

Chicago Police shot an 18 year-old man multiple times in the Belmont Central neighborhood early, Sunday morning.

They say they pulled over a vehicle with four individuals inside, around 3am near Diversey and Mulligan, because the driver didn’t use the correct traffic signal.

As officers were getting the driver’s license and registration, they say they noticed a man in the backseat with a gun that was clearly visible.

Officers confronted the 18 year-old about the gun, and there was an altercation that led to the teen being shot twice. A sergeant and an officer both fired their weapons. The teen was shot once in the arm, and once in the leg. He’s now in serious but stable condition at Loyola Hospital.

Once released, charges will be filed.

The 18 year-old is from the neighborhood.

Officers say everyone in the car was between the ages of 17 and 21.

Two officers were treated and released from the hospital, for stress-related issues.

The officers who opened-fire are now on administrative leave.