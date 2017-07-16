Community activist shot and killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO--A well-known and respected anti-violence activist on the South Side is one of the latest victims of a drive-by shooting.

Willie Cooper was killed yesterday afternoon while walking down the street near West 95th Street and South LaSalle Street. He had just left the Lilydale Outreach Center where he worked. His family and friends say they can't imagine why this would happen to someone who spent his life trying to prevent violence.

There's no word of any arrests. Cooper was among eight people shot across the city on Saturday.