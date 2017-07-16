At least 7 die in Arizona flash flooding

Seven people are dead and three others missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona, police say.

Fourteen family members were near the Cold Springs Swimming Hole on Saturday afternoon when heavy rains caused flash floods, Hornung said. Four family members were rescued Saturday afternoon, Sgt. David Hornung with the Gila County Sheriff’s Department.

At least two of the dead were children, said Hornung.

Cold Springs is just north of Payson in Gila County, and about 90 miles north of Phoenix.

CNN affiliate ABC 15, KNXV, in Phoenix tweeted a photo showing the conditions in the area.

A search and rescue mission was underway for the missing family members. The Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger Helicopter, Whispering Pines Fire Department and US Forest Service participated in the effort.

Flash flood warning

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of Arizona, including the greater Phoenix area, through Monday evening. Monsoon storms are expected into the middle of the week.

ABC 15 tweeted a viewer’s photo of a flooded street in the Sun City area.