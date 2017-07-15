× White Sox Game Notes For Saturday vs. Seattle

* The Seattle Mariners have been struggling to score runs this month (3.0/game) after averaging nearly six runs per game in June (5.85).

* Mike Pelfrey seems to hit a wall around the fourth inning in his starts this season. His ERA in innings 1-3 is 2.79, but goes up to 7.36.

* Avisail Garcia has swung at the first pitch nearly 50 percent of the time this year, the highest mark among qualifying batters.

* The pitching staff for the White Sox was solid to open the year with the best April ERA in baseball at 3.11, but has been in a sharp decline since with MLB-worst 6.75 ERA in July.