Dear Tom,

What are the details about the iceberg that recently broke away from Antarctica?

— Jordan Chris, Chicago

Dear Jordan,

A massive portion of the Larsen C ice shelf broke off the main floating ice pack Wednesday and is drifting into the ocean.

Antarctica is surrounded by ice shelves, floating extensions of glaciers that exist over land. The extensions on occasion break away. It’s a natural process. Wednesday’s event produced an iceberg 2,200 square miles in extent, nearly the size of Delaware. A larger portion of Larsen C broke off in 1986. “I think we’re all scratching our heads as to just what combination of changes in the ice, air and ocean caused this,” said Ted Scambos, senior research scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center. There is a debate as to whether it can be attributed to global climate change.